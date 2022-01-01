Portland pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Portland
Heart Pizza
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
|Potato
|$12.00
|Pepperoni
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Double Double
|$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
|Pepperoni 18"
|$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
PIZZA
Gladstone Street Pizza
3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland
|Popular items
|LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE
|$19.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
|LRG. FOR THE HOUSE
|$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
|LRG. GREEK
|$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
839 SE Belmont St, Portland
|Popular items
|Pepperoni 18"
|$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
|Pizza Party Pack
|$40.00
Two large 14" specialty pizzas,
one set of breadsticks & one 2-liter of soda.
(Feeds 7-8)
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
PIZZA
Life of Pie
1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base
|$15.00
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm
|Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil
|$12.00
Tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
Milwaukie Pizza Co
13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
|Side of Dressing
|$0.50
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
PIZZA • SALADS
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)
|$10.00
Romaine, house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas
|TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"
|$25.00
It's all there in the name.
A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
|THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR
|$15.00
The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,.
Cheese is the choice.
$15 is the price.
Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled.
Thursday is the day.
Pizza Kat
2174 W Burnside St, Portland
|Popular items
|18" Pepperoni
|$26.00
Aged Mozz, Provolone, Ezzo Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce
|12" Straight Mozz (+ Build Your Own)
|$14.00
Aged Mozz, Tomato Sauce. Or add toppings to build your own.
|Chocolate Mallow Ice Cream
|$6.00
Made in house with good chocolate + our mallow swirl. Half pint.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland
|Popular items
|New York 14" (Cheese)
|$16.00
Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
|One Topping
|$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
|Small Greek Salad
|$4.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Dad's Favorite
|$15.50
Two 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, onion, relish, picnic mustard, mayo.
|Fries App
|$5.50
Natural, wedge cut fries.
|Chicken Tenders Entree
|$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Life of Pie
3632 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm
|Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers
|$14.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
|Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil
|$12.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|SM Plain Cheese
|$12.50
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
|Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
|SM Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
|18 Wings
|$22.00
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Pizza Thief
2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland
|Popular items
|18” CHEEZE
|$27.00
tomato sauce, mozz-provolone, fior di latte, grana, & sicilian oregano
|18" SEASONAL
|$30.00
roasted garlic rapini, cream, lemon hazelnut chile gremolata, mozz, provolone, manchego
|18” SAUSAGE & ONIONS
|$29.00
cream, mozz, provolone, fontal, red onion, scallions, leeks, fennel sausage, chives, fennel pollen
PIZZA • SALADS
Cicoria Pizzeria
3377 SE Division, Portland
|Popular items
|Tuscan Cavalry
|$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
|Butternut Squash
|$20.00
Calabrian-marinated squash, red onion,
house ricotta & mozz, chili honey
|Pepperoncini Lovers
|$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce