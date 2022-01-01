Portland pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Portland

Heart Pizza image

 

Heart Pizza

417 SW 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Potato$12.00
Pepperoni
More about Heart Pizza
Sparky's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Double Double$30.00
Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)
Pepperoni 18"$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
More about Sparky's Pizza
Gladstone Street Pizza image

PIZZA

Gladstone Street Pizza

3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland

Avg 4.2 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE$19.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
LRG. FOR THE HOUSE$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
LRG. GREEK$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
More about Gladstone Street Pizza
Sparky's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

839 SE Belmont St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (669 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni 18"$23.50
Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
Pizza Party Pack$40.00
Two large 14" specialty pizzas,
one set of breadsticks & one 2-liter of soda.
(Feeds 7-8)
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
More about Sparky's Pizza
Life of Pie image

PIZZA

Life of Pie

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base$15.00
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil$12.00
Tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil
Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
More about Life of Pie
Milwaukie Pizza Co image

 

Milwaukie Pizza Co

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad$7.00
Side of Dressing$0.50
Caesar Salad$6.00
More about Milwaukie Pizza Co
East Glisan Pizza Lounge image

PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)$10.00
Romaine, house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas
TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"$25.00
It's all there in the name.
A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR$15.00
The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,.
Cheese is the choice.
$15 is the price.
Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled.
Thursday is the day.
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Pizza Kat image

 

Pizza Kat

2174 W Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Pepperoni$26.00
Aged Mozz, Provolone, Ezzo Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce
12" Straight Mozz (+ Build Your Own)$14.00
Aged Mozz, Tomato Sauce. Or add toppings to build your own.
Chocolate Mallow Ice Cream$6.00
Made in house with good chocolate + our mallow swirl. Half pint.
More about Pizza Kat
Sparky's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New York 14" (Cheese)$16.00
Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning
One Topping$10.00
Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)
Small Greek Salad$4.00
Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)
More about Sparky's Pizza
Hopworks Urban Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dad's Favorite$15.50
Two 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, onion, relish, picnic mustard, mayo.
Fries App$5.50
Natural, wedge cut fries.
Chicken Tenders Entree$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
Life of Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Life of Pie

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers$14.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil$12.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.
More about Life of Pie
Double Mountain image

PIZZA

Double Mountain

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Plain Cheese$12.50
plain and simple; hand tossed crust, tomato sauce, cheese and spices
Baby Spinach Salad
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
SM Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
More about Double Mountain
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
18 Wings$22.00
Fresh, free-range chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery & choice of blue cheese or ranch.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Pizza Thief image

 

Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18” CHEEZE$27.00
tomato sauce, mozz-provolone, fior di latte, grana, & sicilian oregano
18" SEASONAL$30.00
roasted garlic rapini, cream, lemon hazelnut chile gremolata, mozz, provolone, manchego
18” SAUSAGE & ONIONS$29.00
cream, mozz, provolone, fontal, red onion, scallions, leeks, fennel sausage, chives, fennel pollen
More about Pizza Thief
Cicoria Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Cicoria Pizzeria

3377 SE Division, Portland

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuscan Cavalry$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
Butternut Squash$20.00
Calabrian-marinated squash, red onion,
house ricotta & mozz, chili honey
Pepperoncini Lovers$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce
More about Cicoria Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portland

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Pies

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston