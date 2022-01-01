Portland salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Portland

Crisp Salads image

 

Crisp Salads

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Emma's Detox$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
San Pancho$9.94
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle cream dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Chopped Cobb$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Crisp Salads
Bam Pow image

 

Bam Pow

6025 NE Halsey, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Bam Pow$14.00
(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
Kale Wow Salad$13.00
Kale tossed with white cheddar, fries, spicy vinaigrette & crispy fried chicken
Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!
More about Bam Pow
Crisp - SE Division image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Crisp - SE Division

2045 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Emma's Detox$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Design Your Own$8.95
Up to 3 lettuce & 5 fun toppings included! *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Chopped Cobb$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Crisp - SE Division
Life of Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Life of Pie

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers$14.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil$12.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.
More about Life of Pie
49 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

49 Beach Hut Deli

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
Evergreens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Evergreens

1061 NE 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Garden Bar image

 

Garden Bar

135 NW Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Garden Bar
Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop image

 

Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop

2203 NE Alberta St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Waffle$12.00
Sausage, Green Onion & Cheddar in batter. Basil Crema and Habañero Sauce on Side.
More about Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop
Cicoria Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Cicoria Pizzeria

3377 SE Division, Portland

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuscan Cavalry$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
Butternut Squash$20.00
Calabrian-marinated squash, red onion,
house ricotta & mozz, chili honey
Pepperoncini Lovers$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce
More about Cicoria Pizzeria

