Portland salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Portland
More about Crisp Salads
Crisp Salads
3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND
|Popular items
|Emma's Detox
|$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|San Pancho
|$9.94
Spinach, romaine, roasted corn, black beans, roasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle cream dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Chopped Cobb
|$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Bam Pow
Bam Pow
6025 NE Halsey, Portland
|Popular items
|Double Bam Pow
|$14.00
(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
|Kale Wow Salad
|$13.00
Kale tossed with white cheddar, fries, spicy vinaigrette & crispy fried chicken
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.00
breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!
More about Crisp - SE Division
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Crisp - SE Division
2045 SE Division St, Portland
|Popular items
|Emma's Detox
|$11.44
Spinach, cabbage, arugula, pickled onions, beets, sunflower seeds, carrots, radish, avocado, garden ranch dressing. Salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Design Your Own
|$8.95
Up to 3 lettuce & 5 fun toppings included! *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
|Chopped Cobb
|$13.44
Romaine, ﬁeld greens, seared chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, cage-free egg, blue cheese *dressing. *Salads will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Life of Pie
PIZZA • SALADS
Life of Pie
3632 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$11.00
Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm
|Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers
|$14.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
|Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil
|$12.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
49 Beach Hut Deli
12436 SW Main St, Tigard
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
|Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
More about Evergreens
WRAPS • SALADS
Evergreens
1061 NE 9th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$10.97
More about Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop
Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop
2203 NE Alberta St., Portland
|Popular items
|Crispy Waffle
|$12.00
Sausage, Green Onion & Cheddar in batter. Basil Crema and Habañero Sauce on Side.
More about Cicoria Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Cicoria Pizzeria
3377 SE Division, Portland
|Popular items
|Tuscan Cavalry
|$15.00
Lacinato kale, Lemon, Garlic, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs
|Butternut Squash
|$20.00
Calabrian-marinated squash, red onion,
house ricotta & mozz, chili honey
|Pepperoncini Lovers
|$17.00
Housemade Mozz, Sweet Onion, Pepperoncini, Red Sauce