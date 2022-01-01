Pretzels in Buckman

Go
Buckman restaurants
Toast

Buckman restaurants that serve pretzels

Oven Baked Soft Pretzel image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Grand Central
Map

More near Buckman to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sellwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Mississippi

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston