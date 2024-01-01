Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve almond cake

Item pic

 

Zula - 1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue

1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond - Orange Cake$11.00
Mandarin Compote, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Winter Citrus, Gluten Free
More about Zula - 1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue
Almond cake image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Cake$3.75
A dense, buttery almond cake made with brown butter and scented with real vanilla, topped with toasted sliced almonds
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Banner pic

 

HG Provisions - 1207 NW Glisan St. (503)-841-6296

1207 NW Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNISIAN ALMOND CAKE$5.00
Olive oil & citrus-soaked almond cake, candied orange peel. DAIRY FREE
More about HG Provisions - 1207 NW Glisan St. (503)-841-6296

