Almond cake in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve almond cake
Zula - 1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue
1514 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|Almond - Orange Cake
|$11.00
Mandarin Compote, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Winter Citrus, Gluten Free
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Almond Cake
|$3.75
A dense, buttery almond cake made with brown butter and scented with real vanilla, topped with toasted sliced almonds