Arepas in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve arepas

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Arepas$0.00
Arepas are similar to a Mexican gordita, but they are made with a special par-cooked white masa made for arepas. We are using this similar to a bun and loading these "sandwiches" with black beans, queso fresco, crispy carnitas, green enchilada sauce, avocado, and pickled green onions
Cereus PDX - 1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F

1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
AREPAS$12.00
The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arepas$0.00
Arepas are similar to a Mexican gordita, but they are made with a special par-cooked white masa made for arepas. We are using this similar to a bun and loading these "sandwiches" with black beans, queso fresco, crispy carnitas, green enchilada sauce, avocado, and pickled green onions
The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Arepas$0.00
Arepas are similar to a Mexican gordita, but they are made with a special par-cooked white masa made for arepas. We are using this similar to a bun and loading these "sandwiches" with black beans, queso fresco, crispy carnitas, green enchilada sauce, avocado, and pickled green onions
