Arepas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve arepas
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Arepas
|$0.00
Arepas are similar to a Mexican gordita, but they are made with a special par-cooked white masa made for arepas. We are using this similar to a bun and loading these "sandwiches" with black beans, queso fresco, crispy carnitas, green enchilada sauce, avocado, and pickled green onions
Cereus PDX - 1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F
1465 NE Prescott Suite E&F, Portland
|AREPAS
|$12.00
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Arepas
|$0.00
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Arepas
|$0.00
