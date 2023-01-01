Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Wild Thing - 1483 NE Alberta Street

1483 NE Alberta St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$8.00
New Cascadia gluten-free seed bread,
sunflower 'queso,' pickled onions, sesame seeds
More about Wild Thing - 1483 NE Alberta Street
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Suuuuper simple, just like you want it some days. Your choice of local Pirate Bread toast topped with ripe mashed avocado and 2 eggs any style. (v) (gf w gf toast)
More about The Daily Feast
Consumer pic

 

Fresh Love

7434 NE Fremont St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado & Microgreens Toast$7.00
Organic avocado, Red Truck Homestead microgreens, olive oil, organic lemon juice, and Jacobsen sea salt on a slice of think cut Dos Hermanos sourdough bread!
More about Fresh Love

