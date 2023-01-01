Avocado toast in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve avocado toast
Wild Thing - 1483 NE Alberta Street
1483 NE Alberta St., Portland
|Avocado Toast
|$8.00
New Cascadia gluten-free seed bread,
sunflower 'queso,' pickled onions, sesame seeds
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Suuuuper simple, just like you want it some days. Your choice of local Pirate Bread toast topped with ripe mashed avocado and 2 eggs any style. (v) (gf w gf toast)