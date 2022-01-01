Bacon cheeseburgers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Thai Peanut Bacon Burger
|$17.00
Grilled 1/3 lb Angus beef patty with Thai peanut sauce, bacon, pickles, lettuce, on a brioche bun with choice of side.
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.40
Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.
|Blues Bacon Burger
|$9.40
Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.
Mike's Drive In - Tigard
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard
|Blues Bacon Burger
|$9.40
Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.20
Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.
FRENCH FRIES
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
South x Northwest
3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland
|South By Northwestern Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Pepper Bacon Cheese Burger
|$16.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty, peppered bacon, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, pickle chips and your choice of cheese. Served on a grilled brioch bun spread with burger sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side