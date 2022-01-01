Bacon cheeseburgers in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Peanut Bacon Burger$17.00
Grilled 1/3 lb Angus beef patty with Thai peanut sauce, bacon, pickles, lettuce, on a brioche bun with choice of side.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.40
Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.
Blues Bacon Burger$9.40
Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blues Bacon Burger$9.40
Our famous Deluxe Burger, served on a brioche bun topped with real blue cheese crumbles and bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.20
Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ BACON BURGER$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
South x Northwest image

 

South x Northwest

3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
South By Northwestern Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
More about South x Northwest
Item pic

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pepper Bacon Cheese Burger$16.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty, peppered bacon, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, pickle chips and your choice of cheese. Served on a grilled brioch bun spread with burger sauce.
More about Grand Central
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Gorgonzola Cheese Burger$12.70
⅓ lb. Natural beef w/ bacon & gorgonzola. Built w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, caramelized onion & Gorgonzola sauce. Served w/ house made chips
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

