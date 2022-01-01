Baja fish tacos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
Pepino's Hawthorne
3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|Taqueria Taco Baja Fish
|$3.65
Beer Battered and Fried Fish, Smoky Chipotle Mayo Sauce , Fresh Cabbage on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Taqueria Taco Baja Fish
|$3.65
Beer Battered and Fried Fish, Smoky Chipotle Mayo Sauce , Fresh Cabbage on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.50
Mahi Mahi pieces lightly dipped in a beer batter and coated with panko, served in a flour tortilla with guacamole, serrano slaw, sweet and spicy chipotle mayo, and fresh cut cilantro. Served with rice and beans