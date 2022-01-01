Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja fish tacos in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Consumer pic

 

Pepino's Hawthorne

3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taqueria Taco Baja Fish$3.65
Beer Battered and Fried Fish, Smoky Chipotle Mayo Sauce , Fresh Cabbage on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Consumer pic

 

Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.

914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taqueria Taco Baja Fish$3.65
Beer Battered and Fried Fish, Smoky Chipotle Mayo Sauce , Fresh Cabbage on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$12.50
Mahi Mahi pieces lightly dipped in a beer batter and coated with panko, served in a flour tortilla with guacamole, serrano slaw, sweet and spicy chipotle mayo, and fresh cut cilantro. Served with rice and beans
More about The Matador - NW Portland

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Egg Burritos

Tostadas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Sweet Corn

Kebabs

Yakisoba

Pappardelle

Shrimp Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston