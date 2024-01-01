Beef noodle soup in Portland
City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Beef Noodle Soup (New**)
|$17.00
sliced beef, bean sprout, celery, onion, cilantro, fried garlic, thin rice noodle in beef broth
Mee Dee Thai Cuisine
2731 N Killingsworth St, Portland
|B2 THAI SPICES BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$13.00
Slow cook beef in spices broth(star anise, cinnamon, coriander seed, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal roots) with small rice noodle, beansprout, green onions, and cilantro.