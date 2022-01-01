Beef salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve beef salad
Thai Square
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Beef Salad
|$14.00
Grilled beef, basil, tomato, cucumber, green onion, red onion, cilantro, roasted rice
Esan Thai
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|21. Thai Beef Salad
|$15.00
Grilled beef salad with cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, lemongrass, mint, onion, ground toasted rice, and tomatoes in a black pepper-fish sauce dressing.
Note: This salad is made to order, therefore dressing can not be served on the side.