Beef soup in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve beef soup

City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy

6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Beef Noodle Soup (New**)$17.00
sliced beef, bean sprout, celery, onion, cilantro, fried garlic, thin rice noodle in beef broth
Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
Mee Dee Thai Cuisine

2731 N Killingsworth St, Portland

B2 THAI SPICES BEEF NOODLE SOUP$13.00
Slow cook beef in spices broth(star anise, cinnamon, coriander seed, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and galangal roots) with small rice noodle, beansprout, green onions, and cilantro.
