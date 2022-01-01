Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Black bean soup in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Black Bean Soup
Portland restaurants that serve black bean soup
Fresh Love
7434 NE Fremont St, Portland
No reviews yet
Black Bean Soup With Sweet Potato
$0.00
More about Fresh Love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon
12436 SW Main St, Tigard
Avg 4.6
(497 reviews)
Black Bean Soup
$5.50
Black beans, onions, and bell peppers simmered in a rich vegetable stock. Topped with sliced avocado and cilantro. Side of tortilla chips. 360cal
More about Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon
Browse other tasty dishes in Portland
Cheesy Bread
Burritos
Chicken Satay
Sticky Rice
Bruschetta
Octopus
Clam Chowder
Al Pastor Tacos
Neighborhoods within Portland to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Alphabet District
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Portland to explore
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(52 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston