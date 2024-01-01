Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve blt sandwiches

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence - Sandy

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Sandwich$16.95
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
More about Petite Provence - Sandy
The Hostel Café

1810 Northwest Glisan Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLT Sandwich$12.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, toasted rustic bread, pickle
More about The Hostel Café
hit the spot! - 676 SE Morrison St

676 SE Morrison St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLT$6.99
A buttery toasted potato roll loaded with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and 2 strips of bacon.
More about hit the spot! - 676 SE Morrison St

