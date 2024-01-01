Blt sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence - Sandy
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|BLT Sandwich
|$16.95
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
The Hostel Café
1810 Northwest Glisan Street, Portland
|BLT Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, toasted rustic bread, pickle