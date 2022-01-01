Boneless wings in Portland

Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 Boneless Wings$16.00
Smoked then fried, tossed in our house-made wing sauce, served with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery.
More about Nepo 42
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Boneless Killer Wings$15.95
BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Boneless Killer Wings$15.95
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 Boneless Killer Wings$15.95
More about Grand Central
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 Boneless Killer Wings$15.95
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

