Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve brisket

Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco image

TACOS • BBQ

Matt's BBQ Taco's

2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco$5.50
w/ potato cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla
Chopped Brisket Taco$5.00
Tossed in Hot Dip, topped with pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla
More about Matt's BBQ Taco's
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRISKET CHILI$16.00
Back by popular demand!!!! House-made brisket chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with corny corn bread.
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries/Nachos$16.00
House-made brisket chili on top of your choice of fries or tortilla chips. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and green onions.
More about Nepo 42
Pho Round Steak & Brisket image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pho Round Steak & Brisket$14.00
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Dip$16.00
House smoked brisket, pepper jack, horseradish mayo + au jus. Choice of side
Brisket Chile$5.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich$18.00
Texas-style beef brisket, jalapeno mayo, pickles, tomato, onion, arugula + goat cheese. choice of side
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
Item pic

 

Reverend's BBQ

7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket
Rubbed with Salt and Pepper and Smoked for 12 Hours until Tender
Sliced Beef Brisket Plate$21.49
Sliced Smoked Beef Brisket - Smoked Twelve hours Over Oak Wood
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Smoked Brisket, Picalilli, BBQ Sauce, Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions. Comes with choice of one side.
More about Reverend's BBQ
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Dip$13.00
Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, topped with homemade onion rings served with a side of au jus
More about Bullseye Pub
Saraveza image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saraveza

1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$13.00
house smoked brisket, pimento cheese, pickled jalapeño, crispy onion strings, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
More about Saraveza
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
GF Beef Brisket Pot Roast$19.70
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine sauce. Served with garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots
*Beef Brisket Pot Roast$20.90
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine jus. Served w/ brisket gravy, garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots & topped w/ shoestring potatoes
Gluten Free - Select No Shoestring Potato
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Clay's Smokehouse image

 

Clay's Smokehouse

2865 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Beef Brisket Platter$16.00
More about Clay's Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Dumplings

Ceviche

Hummus

Cheese Pizza

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Salad Bowl

Wedge Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston