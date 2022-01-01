Brisket in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve brisket
TACOS • BBQ
Matt's BBQ Taco's
2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland
|Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco
|$5.50
w/ potato cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla
|Chopped Brisket Taco
|$5.00
Tossed in Hot Dip, topped with pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|BRISKET CHILI
|$16.00
Back by popular demand!!!! House-made brisket chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with corny corn bread.
|Brisket Chili Cheese Fries/Nachos
|$16.00
House-made brisket chili on top of your choice of fries or tortilla chips. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and green onions.
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Pho Round Steak & Brisket
|$14.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|Brisket Dip
|$16.00
House smoked brisket, pepper jack, horseradish mayo + au jus. Choice of side
|Brisket Chile
|$5.00
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
Texas-style beef brisket, jalapeno mayo, pickles, tomato, onion, arugula + goat cheese. choice of side
Reverend's BBQ
7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|Beef Brisket
Rubbed with Salt and Pepper and Smoked for 12 Hours until Tender
|Sliced Beef Brisket Plate
|$21.49
Sliced Smoked Beef Brisket - Smoked Twelve hours Over Oak Wood
|BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
Smoked Brisket, Picalilli, BBQ Sauce, Mayo, Crispy Fried Onions. Comes with choice of one side.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Brisket Dip
|$13.00
Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, topped with homemade onion rings served with a side of au jus
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Saraveza
1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
house smoked brisket, pimento cheese, pickled jalapeño, crispy onion strings, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|GF Beef Brisket Pot Roast
|$19.70
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine sauce. Served with garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots
|*Beef Brisket Pot Roast
|$20.90
Lean beef brisket slow roasted in red wine jus. Served w/ brisket gravy, garlic mashers, caramelized onions, roasted carrots & topped w/ shoestring potatoes
Gluten Free - Select No Shoestring Potato