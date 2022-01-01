Bruschetta in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve bruschetta
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Bruschetta
|$16.00
HAMBURGERS
Sasquatch Brewing Co.
6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland
|Focaccia Bruschetta
|$11.00
House-made focaccia topped with
Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh greens + feta cheese.
Vegetarian
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Basil Pesto Bruschetta
|$1.95
Hearth bread seasoned & toasted w/ basil pesto, garlic & parmesan