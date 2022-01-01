Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$16.00
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Focaccia Bruschetta$11.00
House-made focaccia topped with
Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh greens + feta cheese.
Vegetarian
More about Sasquatch Brewing Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Pesto Bruschetta$1.95
Hearth bread seasoned & toasted w/ basil pesto, garlic & parmesan
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Lilla

960 SE Madison St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Artichoke Bruschetta$10.00
More about Lilla

