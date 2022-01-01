Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street

8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato & blue cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
More about Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate

4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
More about Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside

1708 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.75
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
* Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, IPA buffalo sauce, ranch, flour tortilla
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
More about Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla and served with fries
More about The Observatory
Kay's Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kay's Bar

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, bleu cheese dressing, & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.
More about Kay's Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Fried Pickles

Curry Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Lasagna

Steak Burritos

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston