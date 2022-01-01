Buffalo chicken wraps in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato & blue cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla with fries
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
More about Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
1708 E Burnside St, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
* Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, IPA buffalo sauce, ranch, flour tortilla
More about Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
More about The Observatory
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla and served with fries