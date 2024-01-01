Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bulgogi in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Bulgogi
Portland restaurants that serve bulgogi
Warsugai
727 Southeast Washington Street, Portland
No reviews yet
Sizzling Ribeye Bulgogi
$28.00
sliced ribeye steak, sweet onion, sesame, pickled mustard greens
More about Warsugai
HI K SHOOTZ GRILL - 5716 SE 92nd Ave
5716 SE 92nd Ave, Portland
No reviews yet
Ribeye Bulgogi
$19.50
More about HI K SHOOTZ GRILL - 5716 SE 92nd Ave
Neighborhoods within Portland to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Alphabet District
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
