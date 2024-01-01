Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve bulgogi

Consumer pic

 

Warsugai

727 Southeast Washington Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sizzling Ribeye Bulgogi$28.00
sliced ribeye steak, sweet onion, sesame, pickled mustard greens
More about Warsugai
Main pic

 

HI K SHOOTZ GRILL - 5716 SE 92nd Ave

5716 SE 92nd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Bulgogi$19.50
More about HI K SHOOTZ GRILL - 5716 SE 92nd Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Macarons

Panang Curry

Muffins

Crunch Salad

Chorizo Burritos

Tom Yum Soup

Tostada Salad

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston