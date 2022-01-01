Burritos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve burritos
Modern Times [Portland]
630 SE Belmont Street, Portland
|CHORIZO BURRITO
|$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Beyond Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Tortilla with Cage-Free Eggs, Potatoes, Beyond Beef Feisty Vegan Crumbles, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli & Cilantro
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, softly scrambled eggs, house roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, and chorizo
|3 Meat Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, scrambled eggs, house flame roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, bacon, sausage and ham.
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm grilled spinach tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, scrambled eggs, flame roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, spinach and mushrooms. (v) (V sub tofu for egg, no cheese)
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, avocado and pico de gallo with sour cream and salsa
Hey Love
920 E Burnside St, Portland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Pork Verde, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa in a Flour Tortilla *Contains Dairy, Gluten, Nightshades
The Matador
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Costa Vida - Tigard (Closed)
10124 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
Rabbit's Cafe
1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00