Burritos in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve burritos

CHORIZO BURRITO image

 

Modern Times [Portland]

630 SE Belmont Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
More about Modern Times [Portland]
Beyond Breakfast Burrito image

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Tortilla with Cage-Free Eggs, Potatoes, Beyond Beef Feisty Vegan Crumbles, White Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli & Cilantro
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Burritos Ultimos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about The Matador
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, softly scrambled eggs, house roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, and chorizo
3 Meat Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm grilled flour tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, scrambled eggs, house flame roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, bacon, sausage and ham.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm grilled spinach tortilla filled with hot homemade refried black beans, scrambled eggs, flame roasted poblano peppers, cheese, hash browns, spinach and mushrooms. (v) (V sub tofu for egg, no cheese)
More about The Daily Feast
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, avocado and pico de gallo with sour cream and salsa
More about Bullseye Pub
Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Hey Love

920 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Pork Verde, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Salsa in a Flour Tortilla *Contains Dairy, Gluten, Nightshades
More about Hey Love
Burritos Ultimos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
More about The Matador
Costa Vida - Tigard (Closed) image

 

Costa Vida - Tigard (Closed)

10124 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Tigard (Closed)
Rabbit's Cafe image

 

Rabbit's Cafe

1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Rabbit's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Garlic Knots

French Fries

Street Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Katsu

Caesar Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston