Cake in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cake
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Crab Cakes
|$17.00
Two dungeness-blue crab cakes, lemon caper aioli
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut
14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie
|Sprinkle Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut
1501 NE Davis Street, Portland
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Sprinkle Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
More about Ball-Z Food Cart
Ball-Z Food Cart
8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland
|Russian Tea Cake
|$2.00
Ball-shaped butter cake with crumbled walnuts. Now, you can have your cake and Get some Balls too!!!!
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|CAKE OF THE DAY
|$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
More about Cooperativa
PASTA
Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland
|Almond Cake Slice
|$3.75
Cooperativa Almond Cake, GF, DF
More about Petite Provence
PASTRY • CHICKEN
Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
|Strawberry Velvet Cake
|$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
More about Petite Provence
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Strawberry Velvet Cake
|$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about Petite Provence
PASTRY
Petite Provence
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
|Strawberry Velvet Cake
|$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut
22 SW 3rd Ave., Portland
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Sprinkle Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Almond cake
|$3.50
A dense, buttery almond cake made with brown butter and scented with real vanilla, topped with toasted sliced almonds
|Apple cake
|$3.75
Chock full of apples from Queener Farm in Scio, OR these moist, tender cakes are made with olive oil and are dairy free!