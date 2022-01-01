Cake in Portland

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$17.00
Two dungeness-blue crab cakes, lemon caper aioli
Sprinkle Cake image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Blueberry Cake image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

1501 NE Davis Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
Russian Tea Cake image

 

Ball-Z Food Cart

8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Russian Tea Cake$2.00
Ball-shaped butter cake with crumbled walnuts. Now, you can have your cake and Get some Balls too!!!!
CAKE OF THE DAY image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAKE OF THE DAY$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
Almond Cake Slice image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Cake Slice$3.75
Cooperativa Almond Cake, GF, DF
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Strawberry Velvet Cake$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Velvet Cake$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
Strawberry Velvet Cake$6.25
Strawberry & Vanilla mousse layered on top of a chocolate biscuit with ganache and coated in white chocolate.
Blueberry Cake image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

22 SW 3rd Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
Almond cake image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Almond cake$3.50
A dense, buttery almond cake made with brown butter and scented with real vanilla, topped with toasted sliced almonds
Apple cake$3.75
Chock full of apples from Queener Farm in Scio, OR these moist, tender cakes are made with olive oil and are dairy free!
