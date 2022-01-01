Calamari in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Calamari
Portland restaurants that serve calamari
Fortune
614 SW 11th, Portland
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$12.00
Crispy Battered Mixed Mushroom Medley, Caper Tarter Sauce, House Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Slices.
More about Fortune
Little Aviv
1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland
No reviews yet
MUSHROOM CALAMARI
$13.00
mushroom medley, kombu, tahini (gf)
More about Little Aviv
