Cannolis in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve cannolis

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$10.00
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)$12.00
Cannoli is best filled to order,
these days best if you fill them yourself!
Our kit comes with 2 of our house made shells, a bag of filling, and chocolate covered nibs to finish.
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli, 6 kit DIY$18.00
6 handmade shells and a piping back of our housemade ricotta filling, plus mini chocolate chips for dipping the ends. Fill them yourself for fresh cannoli at home! Looking for just one or two? We will have them available at the walk up window!
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$5.50
More about Pizza Thief

