Cannolis in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cannolis
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Cannoli
|$10.00
PIZZA • SALADS
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|CANNOLI FOR TWO (KIT)
|$12.00
Cannoli is best filled to order,
these days best if you fill them yourself!
Our kit comes with 2 of our house made shells, a bag of filling, and chocolate covered nibs to finish.
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Cannoli, 6 kit DIY
|$18.00
6 handmade shells and a piping back of our housemade ricotta filling, plus mini chocolate chips for dipping the ends. Fill them yourself for fresh cannoli at home! Looking for just one or two? We will have them available at the walk up window!
Pizza Thief
2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland
|CANNOLI
|$5.50