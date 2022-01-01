Cappuccino in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
More about PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!!
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$0.00
More about Fresh Love
Fresh Love
7434 NE Fremont St, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
Espresso, choice of steamed milk
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Cappuccino
|$3.75