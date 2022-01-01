Cappuccino in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino image

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte.
8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso!!
More about PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.20
Espresso shots and milk steamed to velvety perfection. Our cappuccino has a little more foam than our latte. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
Consumer pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$0.00
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Consumer pic

 

Fresh Love

7434 NE Fremont St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.50
Espresso, choice of steamed milk
More about Fresh Love
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut - Portland – Davis

1501 NE Davis Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
12 oz Cappuccino. Comes with standard double shot of espresso.
More about Voodoo Doughnut - Portland – Davis

