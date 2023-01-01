Caprese salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve caprese salad
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Fried green tomatoes and mozzarella on a bed of pesto.
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Caprese Salad
|$15.00
heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, EVOO, balsamic, salt, pepper
Steeplejack Brewing Company
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Peach and Tomato Caprese Salad
|$15.00
CONTAINS NUTS
pistachio pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced peaches, sliced tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, chopped pistachios, basil oil, lemon, tomato and peach jam
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Caprese Burrata Salad
|$16.00
Local heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, arugula, basil oil, balsamic, sea salt, grilled artisan bread
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella,
Cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad
|$12.90
Heirloom tomatoes from farmer Wanda w/ fresh mozzarella, basil,
garlic olive oil & Balsamic reduction
