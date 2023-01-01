Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve caprese salad

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$8.00
Fried green tomatoes and mozzarella on a bed of pesto.
More about Roscoe's
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$15.00
heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, EVOO, balsamic, salt, pepper
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Company

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peach and Tomato Caprese Salad$15.00
CONTAINS NUTS
pistachio pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced peaches, sliced tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, chopped pistachios, basil oil, lemon, tomato and peach jam
More about Steeplejack Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caprese Burrata Salad$16.00
Local heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, arugula, basil oil, balsamic, sea salt, grilled artisan bread
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
Consumer pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella,
Cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad$12.90
Heirloom tomatoes from farmer Wanda w/ fresh mozzarella, basil,
garlic olive oil & Balsamic reduction
Heirloom Tomato Caprese Salad$14.95
Heirloom tomatoes from Farmer Wanda with fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic olive oil and balsamic vinegar syrup
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Tiny Bubble Room image

 

Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Caprese Salad$8.00
Cajun Caprese Salad$10.00
More about Tiny Bubble Room

