Carrot cake in Portland

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Slice of double layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. (Contains nuts).
Taylor Street Kitchen
1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Moist delicious homemade carrot cake with thick cream cheese icing and toasted walnuts
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Annie's Carrot Cake
|$7.95
Super moist carrot cake w/ cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & walnuts. Served w/ caramel crème Anglaise & whip