Carrot cake in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve carrot cake

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Slice of double layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. (Contains nuts).
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Item pic

 

Taylor Street Kitchen

1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Moist delicious homemade carrot cake with thick cream cheese icing and toasted walnuts
More about Taylor Street Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Annie's Carrot Cake$7.95
Super moist carrot cake w/ cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut & walnuts. Served w/ caramel crème Anglaise & whip
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Johnny's Carrot Cake$8.50
cream cheese frosting, walnuts, cinnamon and sugar
More about The Observatory

