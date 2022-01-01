Ceviche in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Casa Zoraya
Casa Zoraya
841 North Lombard Street, Portland
|Ceviche de Pescado
|$28.50
|Ceviche Carretillero
|$27.00
More about Southpark Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Ceviche
|$17.00
Striped Bass Ceviche, blood orange, ginger, jalapeno, pistachios, olive oil
More about Mestizo Portland
Mestizo Portland
2910 SE Division St., Portland
|Coconut Meat Ceviche
|$13.00
Coconut milk, red onion, tomato, serrano, piloncillo
|Pineapple Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
Pineapple, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeno, lime