Ceviche in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve ceviche

Casa Zoraya image

 

Casa Zoraya

841 North Lombard Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche de Pescado$28.50
Ceviche Carretillero$27.00
More about Casa Zoraya
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$17.00
Striped Bass Ceviche, blood orange, ginger, jalapeno, pistachios, olive oil
More about Southpark Seafood
Item pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Meat Ceviche$13.00
Coconut milk, red onion, tomato, serrano, piloncillo
Pineapple Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Pineapple, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeno, lime
More about Mestizo Portland
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Citrus Chili Shrimp Ceviche$12.50
orange, grapefruit, radish, avocado, lime, cilantro, green onion, bell pepper & tomato served with fresh tortilla chips
More about The Observatory

