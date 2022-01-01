Chai lattes in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

6334672b-f6a7-4a1f-af7a-7163bb07c349 image

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together.
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
More about PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
Banner pic

 

TANAKA International Inc.

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 oz Latte Chai$5.00
8 oz Latte Chai$4.50
More about TANAKA International Inc.
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
Urban Creperie image

 

Urban Creperie

1216 SW Morrison st, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Urban Creperie

