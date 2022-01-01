Chai lattes in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chai lattes
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
A comforting combination of chai and milk steamed together. Choose between black and green tea options.
TANAKA International Inc.
678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland
|12 oz Latte Chai
|$5.00
|8 oz Latte Chai
|$4.50
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
