Cheese pizza in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

Pizza Jerk PSU

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$23.00
Cheese, red sauce
More about Pizza Jerk PSU
18" Cheese Pizza image

 

Sunny's Pizza

7738 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
18" Cheese Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, and a tomato base on a thin crust.
More about Sunny's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Kale Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Salad

Katsu

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston