Cheesecake in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cheesecake
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Cheesecake
|$11.00
Modern Times [Portland]
630 SE Belmont Street, Portland
|APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
|$9.00
Snickerdoodle crust, lemon curd, toasted meringue, marionberry coulis
PASTRY • CHICKEN
Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Ricotta Cheesecake, Slice
|$6.00
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Lemon Cheesecake
|$9.95
This sweet and citrusy concoction is made with Vanilla Smirnoff and fresh squeezed lemon and orange juice. A tasty drink for springtime fun in the sun!
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Cheesecake
|$8.50
house made raw cheesecake, flavor changes daily
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland
|Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
