Cheesecake in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$11.00
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
Modern Times [Portland] image

 

Modern Times [Portland]

630 SE Belmont Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE CRISP CHEESECAKE$8.00
CASHEW CHEESECAKE • HONEYCOMB GRAHAM CRUST • FUJI APPLE • CINNAMON OAT CRUMBLE | 100% plant-based
More about Modern Times [Portland]
Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Meringue Cheesecake$9.00
Snickerdoodle crust, lemon curd, toasted meringue, marionberry coulis
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
Cooperativa image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ricotta Cheesecake Slice$5.75
More about Cooperativa
Consumer pic

 

The Star Portland

1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Portland Cheesecake$9.00
More about The Star Portland
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$4.00
Green Tea or Mocha
More about Miyamoto
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes image

PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Petite Provence
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Petite Provence
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Petite Provence
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Cheesecake, Slice$6.00
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cheesecake$9.95
This sweet and citrusy concoction is made with Vanilla Smirnoff and fresh squeezed lemon and orange juice. A tasty drink for springtime fun in the sun!
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.50
house made raw cheesecake, flavor changes daily
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (1653 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes image

 

La Provence

3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about La Provence
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes image

 

La Provence & Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about La Provence & Petite Provence

Map

Map

