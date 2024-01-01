Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Geraldi's Italian Sandwiches - 10000 SW Canyon Rd

10000 SW Canyon Rd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$13.95
Lettuce topped with mozzarella, turkey, ham, black olives, tomatoes, onions, sprinkled with herbs & parm.
More about Geraldi's Italian Sandwiches - 10000 SW Canyon Rd
Item pic

 

St. Honore Bakery - Macadam

6565 S. Macadam, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salade du Chef$12.50
Roasted tarragon chicken salad, Carlton Farm smoked ham, Emmental cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mesclun mixed greens with our house vinaigrette.
More about St. Honore Bakery - Macadam
Chef's Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beach Hut Deli - Tigard, OR

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about Beach Hut Deli - Tigard, OR

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Coleslaw

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Jalapeno Poppers

Peanut Butter Cookies

Carrot Cake

Veggie Burgers

Pies

Pork Ribs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston