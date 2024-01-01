Chef salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Geraldi's Italian Sandwiches - 10000 SW Canyon Rd
Geraldi's Italian Sandwiches - 10000 SW Canyon Rd
10000 SW Canyon Rd, Portland
|Chef Salad
|$13.95
Lettuce topped with mozzarella, turkey, ham, black olives, tomatoes, onions, sprinkled with herbs & parm.
More about St. Honore Bakery - Macadam
St. Honore Bakery - Macadam
6565 S. Macadam, Portland
|Salade du Chef
|$12.50
Roasted tarragon chicken salad, Carlton Farm smoked ham, Emmental cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mesclun mixed greens with our house vinaigrette.