Chicken caesar wraps in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato & blue cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla with fries
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra