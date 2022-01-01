Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street

8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato & blue cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla with fries
More about The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
More about Bullseye Pub
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla and served with fries
More about The Observatory

