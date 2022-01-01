Chicken curry in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken curry
The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland
|Curry Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Chicken Curry Salad Wrap
|$13.50
chicken curry salad with cashews, apples, raisins & green leaf lettuce in a flour tortilla with fries
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Peanut Curry - Chicken
|$14.50
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
|Coconut Curry - Chicken
|$14.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice