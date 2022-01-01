Chicken curry in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street

8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken Curry Salad Wrap$13.50
chicken curry salad with cashews, apples, raisins & green leaf lettuce in a flour tortilla with fries
More about The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Curry - Chicken$14.50
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
Coconut Curry - Chicken$14.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Salad Wrap$13.50
chicken curry salad with cashews, apples, raisins and green leaf lettuce in a flour tortilla served with fries
More about The Observatory

