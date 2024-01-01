Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street

127 SW Salmon Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada Verde Slice$9.00
(wheat-free) With cheddar and tomatillo sauce, topped with our homemade salsa.
More about Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Habanero Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
More about The Matador - East Portland
Item pic

 

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Habanero Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Habanero Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
More about The Matador - NW Portland

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pot Pies

Kale Salad

Mixed Green Salad

Chili

Fried Rice

Chips And Salsa

Chocolate Brownies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1418 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston