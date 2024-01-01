Chicken enchiladas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street
127 SW Salmon Street, Portland
|Chicken Enchilada Verde Slice
|$9.00
(wheat-free) With cheddar and tomatillo sauce, topped with our homemade salsa.
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
|Habanero Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
