Chicken kebabs in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Chicken Kebabs
Portland restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
Lil' Shalom
1128 SW Alder St., Portland
No reviews yet
Baharat Chicken Kebab
$19.00
mejadara. lentils. fried onions
More about Lil' Shalom
Shalom Y'all - SE Taylor St.
117 SE Taylor St. Suite 101, Portland
No reviews yet
Baharat Chicken Kebab
$19.00
rice. lentils. crispy onions
More about Shalom Y'all - SE Taylor St.
