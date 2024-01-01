Chicken pad thai in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken pad thai
More about City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Lemongrass Chicken Pad Thai (GF)
|$17.00
classic Pad Thai with broccoli, carrot, cabbage, baby corn bean sprout, onion, grilled lemongrass chicken, peanut sauce
More about Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave
Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Teriyaki Chicken Pad Thai
|$18.00
Pad Thai with grilled marinated chicken topped with house made teriyaki sauce
|Lemongrass Chicken Pad Thai
|$18.00
Pad Thai with grilled marinated chicken top with house made peanut sauce