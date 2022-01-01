Chicken pesto sandwiches in Portland
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
707 NE Liberty street, Portland
|Chicken Pesto sandwich
|$12.50
Oven-roasted chicken breast with pesto, spinach, tomatoes and melted mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bread
More about The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Mary's chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, creamy pesto dressing. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$7.50
Pesto spread, roasted red bell peppers, roasted chicken, and organic spring mix on sourdough bread.
