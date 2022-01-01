Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St

707 NE Liberty street, Portland

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pesto sandwich$12.50
Oven-roasted chicken breast with pesto, spinach, tomatoes and melted mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bread
More about Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
Consumer pic

 

The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St

1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mary's chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, creamy pesto dressing. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
More about The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$7.50
Pesto spread, roasted red bell peppers, roasted chicken, and organic spring mix on sourdough bread.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$7.50
Pesto spread, roasted red bell peppers, roasted chicken, and organic spring mix on sourdough bread.
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Taquitos

Fish And Chips

Risotto

Garden Salad

Chocolate Cake

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (956 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston