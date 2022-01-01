Chicken sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Gochujang honey, lime aioli, peanut-tahini butter, pickles, sesame seeds, cilantro
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON

Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, Traven slaw, and hot honey served on house-made waffles
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Southland Whiskey Kitchen image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Breaded deep-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, house-smoked bacon, jalapeno mayo
Blackened Chicken Sandwich image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pepper jack cheese, pepper bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Chicken Marinara Sandwich$16.00
Fire roasted marinara, 4 cheese blend of swiss, aged white cheddar, parmesan, and gruyere. Demi Baguette. (sauce is vegan/ GF)
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Breakside Brewery image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled blackened chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pepper bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo
Saraveza image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saraveza

1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
mayo, iceberg, bread & butter pickles, crystal hot sauce, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Great Notion Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Great Notion Brewing

2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast with relish, house slaw, and Duke's Mayo on a toasted sesame bun. Add a drizzle of Aardvark Hot Sauce for 50 cents!
Item pic

 

Big's Chicken - Glisan

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
