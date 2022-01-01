Chicken sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Gochujang honey, lime aioli, peanut-tahini butter, pickles, sesame seeds, cilantro
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Ecliptic Brewing
825 N Cook St, Portland
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken, Traven slaw, and hot honey served on house-made waffles
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded deep-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, house-smoked bacon, jalapeno mayo
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Pepper jack cheese, pepper bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo. (GF) (GF bun $2)
|Chicken Marinara Sandwich
|$16.00
Fire roasted marinara, 4 cheese blend of swiss, aged white cheddar, parmesan, and gruyere. Demi Baguette. (sauce is vegan/ GF)
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled blackened chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pepper bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo
Saraveza
1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
mayo, iceberg, bread & butter pickles, crystal hot sauce, with side of fries, potato salad, cup of soup or green salad
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Great Notion Brewing
2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast with relish, house slaw, and Duke's Mayo on a toasted sesame bun. Add a drizzle of Aardvark Hot Sauce for 50 cents!
Big's Chicken - Glisan
4606 NE Glisan St., Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun