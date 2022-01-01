Chicken soup in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Chicken Soup$8.50
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Rice Soup Bowl$8.00
Chicken Rice Soup Cup$4.50
More about Jade Bistro
Item pic

 

Rotigo

1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Chicken Soup Large$9.00
Chicken Soup Small$6.00
like mamma used to make (gf, df)
More about Rotigo
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Chicken Soup$8.50
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
More about The Matador - NW Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Therapeutic Chicken & Vegetable Soup- Cold Quart$9.00
Our famously therapeutic chicken soup, enriched with fresh veggies and a broth that will have you coming back for more!
Available in Cold Quarts
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
49 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tamale Soup$5.50
A blend of chicken, masa, black bean and corn. Topped with sliced avocado and fresh cilantro. Side of tortilla chips. 360cal
More about Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon

