Chicken soup in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken soup
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Tortilla Chicken Soup
|$8.50
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
Jade Bistro
7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|Chicken Rice Soup Bowl
|$8.00
|Chicken Rice Soup Cup
|$4.50
Rotigo
1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Chicken Soup Large
|$9.00
|Chicken Soup Small
|$6.00
like mamma used to make (gf, df)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Tortilla Chicken Soup
|$8.50
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Therapeutic Chicken & Vegetable Soup- Cold Quart
|$9.00
Our famously therapeutic chicken soup, enriched with fresh veggies and a broth that will have you coming back for more!
Available in Cold Quarts