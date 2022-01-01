Chicken tenders in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strip Basket$14.00
With fries and yum yum sauce.
More about Nepo 42
Southland Whiskey Kitchen image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$13.00
3-piece fried chicken tenders w/ choice of side. Comes with ranch. (Sauces option on the side for dipping)
More about Breakside Brewery
Bam Pow image

 

Bam Pow

6025 NE Halsey, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!
More about Bam Pow
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.95
Hand breaded tenders served with fries and ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Habanero. Sub side for $1 extra
More about Bullseye Pub
Chicken Strips image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$13.00
3-piece fried chicken tenders w/ choice of wing sauce and a side. Comes with ranch. (Sauce comes on the side for dipping)
More about Breakside Brewery
85a071f9-1d4c-4cfc-8eb3-2bb157b9937f image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders Entree$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$7.00
100% battered & fried chicken breast tenders.
Comes with a side.
More about Sasquatch Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$8.00
Two KIDS strips with fries and ranch. *This is a kids meal for children under 12*
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

