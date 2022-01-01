Chicken tenders in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
More about Nepo 42
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$14.00
With fries and yum yum sauce.
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
|$12.00
More about Breakside Brewery
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
3-piece fried chicken tenders w/ choice of side. Comes with ranch. (Sauces option on the side for dipping)
More about Bam Pow
Bam Pow
6025 NE Halsey, Portland
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.00
breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!
More about Bullseye Pub
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$12.95
Hand breaded tenders served with fries and ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Habanero. Sub side for $1 extra
More about Breakside Brewery
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Chicken Strips
|$13.00
3-piece fried chicken tenders w/ choice of wing sauce and a side. Comes with ranch. (Sauce comes on the side for dipping)
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Chicken Tenders Entree
|$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
More about Sasquatch Brewing Co.
HAMBURGERS
Sasquatch Brewing Co.
6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland
|Chicken Strips
|$7.00
100% battered & fried chicken breast tenders.
Comes with a side.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$8.00
Two KIDS strips with fries and ranch. *This is a kids meal for children under 12*