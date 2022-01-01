Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, garlic herb tortilla
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Agave Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Agave Chicken Wrap$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador - East Portland
Agave Chicken Wrap image

 

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Agave Chicken Wrap$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
More about Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate

4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
More about Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
More about Bullseye Pub
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside

1708 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.75
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, IPA buffalo sauce, ranch, flour tortilla
Thai Chicken Wrap$14.00
Superfood, chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrots, pineapple mango salsa, roasted peanuts
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
Agave Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Agave Chicken Wrap$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador - NW Portland
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
More about Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla and served with fries
Chicken Curry Salad Wrap$13.50
chicken curry salad with cashews, apples, raisins and green leaf lettuce in a flour tortilla served with fries
More about The Observatory
Kay's Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kay's Bar

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, bleu cheese dressing, & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.
More about Kay's Bar

Map

Map

