Chicken wraps in Portland

HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Crispy chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, garlic herb tortilla
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Agave Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Agave Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
1708 E Burnside St, Portland
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, IPA buffalo sauce, ranch, flour tortilla
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Superfood, chicken, spicy peanut sauce, carrots, pineapple mango salsa, roasted peanuts
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Agave Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Buffalo "Veggie Chicken" Wrap
|$13.75
Fried soy nuggets tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.75
Grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, blue cheese crumbles, salad greens, tomato, onion. Chopped & wrapped in a lightly-grilled tortilla. Served with fries.
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
warm pulled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla and served with fries
|Chicken Curry Salad Wrap
|$13.50
chicken curry salad with cashews, apples, raisins and green leaf lettuce in a flour tortilla served with fries