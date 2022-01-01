Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chilaquiles

The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$14.00
House cut and fried corn chips tossed in homemade spicy chilaquiles sauce, topped with avocado, cilantro, onions, crema, queso fresco and 2 eggs anystyle. (v)
More about The Daily Feast
Item pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$16.25
egss, avocado, tortilla chips, salsa, black beans, potatoes, jack cheese
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Item pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chilaquiles$12.00
Fried corn tortillas, scrambled Just Egg (vegan), cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado
Chilaquiles$16.00
Tortillas, salsa, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, queso fresca
More about Mestizo Portland

