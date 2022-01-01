Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chile relleno

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chile Rellenos$20.50
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador - East Portland
The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Chile Rellenos$20.50
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street

707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno Burrito$8.49
rice beans,enchilada sauce letuce
More about Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chile Rellenos$20.50
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador - NW Portland

