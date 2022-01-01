Chile relleno in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chile relleno
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$20.50
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$20.50
Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$8.49
rice beans,enchilada sauce letuce
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$20.50
