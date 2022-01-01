Chili in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chili
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|Chili Paste Side
Harlow
505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Chipotle Black Bean Chili
|$7.00
topped with jalapeno cashew sauce, chimmichurri, & cilantro
|Chipotle Chili Bowl
|$12.50
brown rice or quinoa, chipotle black bean chili, steamed kale, guacamole, scallions, cilantro, house chimichurri & jalapeno cashew sauce
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Cup of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili
|$5.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
|Bowl of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili
|$7.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
Steeplejack Brewing Co,
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|3 Bean + Beef Chili
|$8.00
3 Bean Chili with Beef served with lime crema, Tillamook aged white cheddar, cilantro.
|Chili Verde Pork Tacos
|$16.00
Pork shoulder braised in a tomatillo salsa with onions, cilantro +guac, 3 sisters corn tortilla
Crisp Salads
3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND
|Chickpea Chili
|$5.49
Loaded with feisty flavor and protein from garbanzo & black beans as well as veggies...mmmm...
Harlow SE Hawthorne
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Chipotle Chili Bowl
|$12.50
brown rice or quinoa, chipotle black bean chili, steamed kale, guacamole, scallions, cilantro, house chimichurri & jalapeno cashew sauce
|Chipotle Black Bean Chili
|$7.00
topped with jalapeno cashew sauce, chimmichurri, & cilantro
Bamboo Sushi
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
PIZZA
Life of Pie
1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Chili Flakes
Red pepper flakes
|Chili Oil
Made in house, infused with: Garlic, chili flakes, coriander, and fennel
*2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|BRISKET CHILI
|$16.00
Back by popular demand!!!! House-made brisket chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with corny corn bread.
|Brisket Chili Cheese Fries/Nachos
|$16.00
House-made brisket chili on top of your choice of fries or tortilla chips. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and green onions.
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Sweet Chili
|$0.50
|Sate Chili Oil
|$1.00
|Chili Garlic
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Chili Ponzu Sashimi
|$25.00
Thinly sliced sashimi topped with cilantro, mizuna organic micro greens, sitting in chili ponzu sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|EAST GLISAN CHILI OIL
|$8.00
Take home your very own 2 ounce dropper bottle of our House Chili Oil. Limit 2 per order.
Jade Bistro
7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|Side of Chili Oil 2 Oz.
|$0.75
|Chili Noodles
|$16.00
|Side of Chili Paste 2 Oz.
|$0.75
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Crisp - SE Division
2045 SE Division St, Portland
|Chickpea Chili
|$5.49
Loaded with feisty flavor and protein from garbanzo & black beans as well as veggies...mmmm...
PIZZA • SALADS
Life of Pie
3632 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Chili Flakes
Crushed red pepper flakes
|Chili Oil
House-made chili oil infused with: Garlic, red pepper flakes, coriander, and fennel
*2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*
|Chili Flakes
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
NOODLES
Esan Thai
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$0.50
|Hot Chili Oil
|$0.50
|Sambal Chili Paste
|$0.50
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
|Sesame Chili Chicken Salad
|$14.50
crispy rice noodles, napa cabbage, bell pepper, green leaf lettuce. fresh citrus, cilantro and sesame seeds in a creamy sweet chili dressing
|Sesame-Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Wings
|$9.50
hot mustard, green onion and peanuts over slaw (4 wings)
|Citrus Chili Shrimp Ceviche
|$12.50
orange, grapefruit, radish, avocado, lime, cilantro, green onion, bell pepper & tomato served with fresh tortilla chips
Clay's Smokehouse
2865 SE Division St, Portland
|Smokehouse Chili Nachos
|$12.00