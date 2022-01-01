Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chili

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton

11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Paste Side
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Black Bean Chili$7.00
topped with jalapeno cashew sauce, chimmichurri, & cilantro
Chipotle Chili Bowl$12.50
brown rice or quinoa, chipotle black bean chili, steamed kale, guacamole, scallions, cilantro, house chimichurri & jalapeno cashew sauce
More about Harlow
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili$5.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
Bowl of Vegetarian Black Bean Chili$7.00
Secret recipe black bean chili, topped with cheese and green onion. Ask for no cheese to make it vegan.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Chili Verde Pork Tacos image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Co,

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Bean + Beef Chili$8.00
3 Bean Chili with Beef served with lime crema, Tillamook aged white cheddar, cilantro.
Chili Verde Pork Tacos$16.00
Pork shoulder braised in a tomatillo salsa with onions, cilantro +guac, 3 sisters corn tortilla
More about Steeplejack Brewing Co,
Chickpea Chili image

 

Crisp Salads

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chickpea Chili$5.49
Loaded with feisty flavor and protein from garbanzo & black beans as well as veggies...mmmm...
More about Crisp Salads
Kati Portland image

 

Kati Portland

2932 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Paste
Chili Oil
More about Kati Portland
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chili Bowl$12.50
brown rice or quinoa, chipotle black bean chili, steamed kale, guacamole, scallions, cilantro, house chimichurri & jalapeno cashew sauce
Chipotle Black Bean Chili$7.00
topped with jalapeno cashew sauce, chimmichurri, & cilantro
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne
Ball-Z Food Cart image

 

Ball-Z Food Cart

8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Sauce
Spicy Sweet
More about Ball-Z Food Cart
Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi
Life of Pie image

PIZZA

Life of Pie

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Flakes
Red pepper flakes
Chili Oil
Made in house, infused with: Garlic, chili flakes, coriander, and fennel
*2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*
More about Life of Pie
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRISKET CHILI$16.00
Back by popular demand!!!! House-made brisket chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with corny corn bread.
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries/Nachos$16.00
House-made brisket chili on top of your choice of fries or tortilla chips. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, jalapeños, and green onions.
More about Nepo 42
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili$0.50
Sate Chili Oil$1.00
Chili Garlic
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Ponzu Sashimi$25.00
Thinly sliced sashimi topped with cilantro, mizuna organic micro greens, sitting in chili ponzu sauce.
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EAST GLISAN CHILI OIL$8.00
Take home your very own 2 ounce dropper bottle of our House Chili Oil. Limit 2 per order.
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chili Oil 2 Oz.$0.75
Chili Noodles$16.00
Side of Chili Paste 2 Oz.$0.75
More about Jade Bistro
Main pic

 

Taylor Street Kitchen

1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Flakes
More about Taylor Street Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi
Chickpea Chili image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Crisp - SE Division

2045 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpea Chili$5.49
Loaded with feisty flavor and protein from garbanzo & black beans as well as veggies...mmmm...
More about Crisp - SE Division
Life of Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Life of Pie

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Flakes
Crushed red pepper flakes
Chili Oil
House-made chili oil infused with: Garlic, red pepper flakes, coriander, and fennel
*2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*
Chili Flakes
More about Life of Pie
Rotigo image

 

Rotigo

1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SIDE Chili Mayo$1.00
More about Rotigo
Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
Hot Chili Oil$0.50
Sambal Chili Paste$0.50
More about Esan Thai
Sunny's Pizza image

 

Sunny's Pizza

7738 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crushed Red Chili
More about Sunny's Pizza
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Chili Chicken Salad$14.50
crispy rice noodles, napa cabbage, bell pepper, green leaf lettuce. fresh citrus, cilantro and sesame seeds in a creamy sweet chili dressing
Sesame-Sweet Chili Glazed Chicken Wings$9.50
hot mustard, green onion and peanuts over slaw (4 wings)
Citrus Chili Shrimp Ceviche$12.50
orange, grapefruit, radish, avocado, lime, cilantro, green onion, bell pepper & tomato served with fresh tortilla chips
More about The Observatory
Clay's Smokehouse image

 

Clay's Smokehouse

2865 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Smokehouse Chili Nachos$12.00
More about Clay's Smokehouse
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (1653 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Pies

Hot Chocolate

Gyoza

Chicken Tenders

Pudding

Chicken Salad

Pad Thai

Chocolate Brownies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston