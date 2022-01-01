Chili burgers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chili burgers
Steeplejack Brewing Company
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Chili Burger
|$18.00
house-made sweet onion aioli, beef patty, white cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, house-made chili topped with shredded cheddar and green onions
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Thai-Chili BlueBacon Burger
|$19.00
Third-pound beef patty, Portland Creamery goat cheese, Thai chili-blueberry jam, mixed greens, housemade bun
Mike's Drive In- Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Chili Burger
|$9.75
Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.