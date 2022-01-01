Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili burgers in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chili burgers

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Company

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Burger$18.00
house-made sweet onion aioli, beef patty, white cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, house-made chili topped with shredded cheddar and green onions
More about Steeplejack Brewing Company
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai-Chili BlueBacon Burger$19.00
Third-pound beef patty, Portland Creamery goat cheese, Thai chili-blueberry jam, mixed greens, housemade bun
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In- Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Burger$9.75
Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.
More about Mike's Drive In- Milwaukie
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard - 11634 SW Pacific Highway

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Burger$9.75
Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard - 11634 SW Pacific Highway

