Chimichangas in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chimichangas

Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street

707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland

Combo #4 Chimichanga$11.29
beans, cheesse, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and letuce
Chimichanga$9.69
More about Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard

#7 - Chimichanga Plate$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, beans and cheese inside. Fried to a crispy perfection and then served with rice and beans on the side along with sour cream and guacamole.
Chimichanga$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, beans and cheese inside. Fried to a crispy perfection and then served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Chimichanga$12.95
House made chorizo sausage, black beans & cheddar in a crispy flour tortilla. Topped w/ cabbage, tomatoes, chipotle sour cream & salsa fresca
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

