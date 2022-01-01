Chimichangas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chimichangas
Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland
|Combo #4 Chimichanga
|$11.29
beans, cheesse, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and letuce
|Chimichanga
|$9.69
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard
|#7 - Chimichanga Plate
|$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, beans and cheese inside. Fried to a crispy perfection and then served with rice and beans on the side along with sour cream and guacamole.
|Chimichanga
|$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, beans and cheese inside. Fried to a crispy perfection and then served with sour cream and guacamole.