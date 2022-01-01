Chips and salsa in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Chips And Salsa
Portland restaurants that serve chips and salsa
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
Avg 4.2
(1680 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.00
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
Avg 4.3
(2045 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.00
More about The Matador
Browse other tasty dishes in Portland
Fried Rice
Fish And Chips
Pies
Salmon
Boneless Wings
Reuben
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Neighborhoods within Portland to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Buckman
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More near Portland to explore
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston