Chocolate brownies in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie
|$9.95
Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.
Milwaukie Pizza Co
13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie
|Double Dark Chocolate Brownie
|$3.00
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie
|$9.95
Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.
Killer Burger
1620 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Sweet Street - Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
|$2.50
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate adds a delicate fruity edge upfront and is deep and rich in its finish. A brownie like no other. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Double Chocolate Brownie
|$3.75
Moist dark chocolate fudge brownie w/ chocolate chips
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Chocolate Chip Brownie
|$4.50