Chocolate brownies in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie$9.95
Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Milwaukie Pizza Co image

 

Milwaukie Pizza Co

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double Dark Chocolate Brownie$3.00
More about Milwaukie Pizza Co
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie$9.95
Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie$9.95
Double chocolate porter brownie with pecans, caramel and chocolate fudge sauces, baked in a cast iron skillet.
More about Grand Central
Item pic

 

Killer Burger

1620 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Street - Peruvian Chocolate Brownie$2.50
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate adds a delicate fruity edge upfront and is deep and rich in its finish. A brownie like no other. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
More about Killer Burger
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Brownie$3.75
Moist dark chocolate fudge brownie w/ chocolate chips
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Brownie$4.50
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Brownie$8.50
caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream (gluten free)
More about The Observatory

