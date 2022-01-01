Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Lil' Shalom

1128 SW Alder St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$8.00
sesame brittle. tahini buttercream
More about Lil' Shalom
Southpark Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$12.00
raspberry curd, chocolate frosting
More about Southpark Seafood
Banner pic

 

TANAKA International Inc.

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake Chocolate Pyramid$8.00
Pistachio Joconde, Raspberry Compote & Dark Chocolate Mousse
More about TANAKA International Inc.
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Kahlua Mousse Cake$7.90
Belgium chocolate & Kahlua mousse w/ Oreo cookie crust topped w/ chocolate ganche. Served w/ chocolate crème anglaise & whip
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Map

Map

