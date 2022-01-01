Chocolate cake in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Lil' Shalom
1128 SW Alder St., Portland
|Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
|$8.00
sesame brittle. tahini buttercream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$12.00
raspberry curd, chocolate frosting
TANAKA International Inc.
678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland
|Cake Chocolate Pyramid
|$8.00
Pistachio Joconde, Raspberry Compote & Dark Chocolate Mousse