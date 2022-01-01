Chocolate chip cookies in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Marsee Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Steeplejack Brewing Co,
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Bees cakes famous fresh baked chocolate chip cookie
Harlow SE Hawthorne
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Milwaukie Pizza Co
13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (Petunias)
|$4.10
A classic cookie with chocolate chips. Perfect treat to dip in a cup of coffee!
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Soft, chewy and delicious. The classic chocolate chip cookie goes great with coffee!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland
|Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Rotigo
1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
tasty classic- from Grand Central Bakery
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St
2355 NW Vaughn St., Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Mestizo Portland
2910 SE Division St., Portland
|Chocolate Chip & Almond Masa Cookies
|$5.00
72% Colombian dark chocolate, almond, fresh masa, butter, egg, salt. Half dozen.