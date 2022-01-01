Chocolate chip cookies in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portland restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
More about Sparky's Pizza
Brooklyn Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Marsee Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Harlow
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Co,

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Bees cakes famous fresh baked chocolate chip cookie
More about Steeplejack Brewing Co,
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne
Consumer pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Milwaukie Pizza Co image

 

Milwaukie Pizza Co

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Milwaukie Pizza Co
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
More about Jade Bistro
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Petunias)$4.10
A classic cookie with chocolate chips. Perfect treat to dip in a cup of coffee!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Soft, chewy and delicious. The classic chocolate chip cookie goes great with coffee!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
More about Sparky's Pizza
Rotigo image

 

Rotigo

1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
tasty classic- from Grand Central Bakery
More about Rotigo
Item pic

PIZZA

Double Mountain

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Double Mountain
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St

2355 NW Vaughn St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St
Consumer pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip & Almond Masa Cookies$5.00
72% Colombian dark chocolate, almond, fresh masa, butter, egg, salt. Half dozen.
More about Mestizo Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
1/4 pound Traditional Tollhouse cookie with double the chocolate chips!
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

