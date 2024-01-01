Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Banner pic

 

Cornell Farm Cafe

8212 SW Barnes Rd, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
More about Cornell Farm Cafe
Item pic

 

Tanaka - Southwest - 678 SW 12th Ave

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Miso Croissant$6.00
Laminated Pastry, Valrhona Chocolate
Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.
More about Tanaka - Southwest - 678 SW 12th Ave
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 BE Airport Way, Concourse C, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Burritos

Steak Sandwiches

Buffalo Wings

Chicken Katsu

Caprese Sandwiches

Burritos

Pappardelle

Baja Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston