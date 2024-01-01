Chocolate croissants in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
Tanaka - Southwest - 678 SW 12th Ave
678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland
|Chocolate Miso Croissant
|$6.00
Laminated Pastry, Valrhona Chocolate
Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 BE Airport Way, Concourse C, Portland
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.